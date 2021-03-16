Discussion of 50% Capacity, Government Delegations at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

As the Olympic planning committee and the Japanese government both remain publicly committed to ensuring the Olympic Games take place this summer as currently scheduled, the country is now discussing the possibility of limiting the number of spectators allowed to 50% of possible capacity.

According to the Sankei newspaper, one of Japan’s largest newspapers, the country has begun discussing the possibility of limiting spectators. It was reported that, for large venues, attendance would be limited to 20,000. For facilities like the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which only has a capacity of 15,000, attendance would be limited to 50%, or 7,500.

While 50% capacity is currently what is being reported, increased attendance may be allowed if the pandemic improves, according to Sankei. While no official announcement on capacity limitations has been made, it expected by April.

As well as reducing the number of spectators in each venue, Japan has also reached out to governments asking for the reduction of accompanying staff of government officials. Traditionally the Games have served as a place of congregation for heads of state and other officials.

Currently, Japan is asking that the attending staff of heads of state be limited to 11 members, while “cabinet-level delegations” are limited to 5 members.

Just days ago the leaders of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) met to discuss the 2020+5 Olympic Agenda. Part of the meeting also featured Thomas Bach, the IOC President, answering questions in regards to the possibility of spectators not being allowed at the Games, a topic of discussion following comments made by the Japanese Olympic Committee President, Seiko Hashimoto.

Bach had to say on the topic of spectators at the 2021 Olympic Games:

“[T]his will be the decision of our Japanese partners and friends and we will respect and accept this decision. This also concerns the timing of the decision because only they can know what it means for the health regulations in their country, what it means for the organizing committee and what it means for the overall situation in Japan. So, this is why I said in my opening speech already, that we are standing at the side of Japan without any reservation.”

Last week it was reported that it was expected that Japan would allow only domestic fans to attend the Games, though an official announcement on that too is expected to come still.

After a rapid decline in coronavirus cases in the country, in late February, the numbers in Japan have begun to creep up again, with around 1,100 new daily infections over the last week. The country was late to begin its mass vaccination campaign relative to other developed nations. So far, the country has administered less than 300,000 doses of two-dose vaccines, meaning only .2% of the country’s population has received even a first vaccine, let alone a second.