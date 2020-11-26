Diego Nosack Drops 1:47.15 200 Yard Fly At THSC Intrasquad

2020 Tualatin Hills Swim Club November Intrasquads

November 17, 2020

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District Aquatic Center, Beaverton, OR

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 THSC November Intrasquad”

16-year-old Diego Nosack stepped up at the Tualatin Hills Swim Club intrasquad last week, dropping 2.48 seconds in the 200 fly for a time of 1:47.15. This swim jumps him up to #61 out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in this event nationally. Nosack’s previous best was from Winter Junior Nationals in 2019. This 200 fly comes after his 2nd place finish in the event at the Beaverton U.S. Open location earlier this month.

Nosack later raced the 100 fly in 49.29, taking nearly 2 seconds off of his best from a 6A-2 high school meet in February, pre-coronavirus pandemic, and breaking the 50.00 barrier for the first time.

His older brother, Marco Nosack, posted a 1:57.92 in the 200 breast, crushing his previous best time of 2:00.85 from the 2019 Sectionals. He also swam the 100 breast, dropping nearly 1 second for a time of 55.19. Marco Nosack will be heading to the University of Denver in the fall as part of their class of 2025.

On the women’s side, Lily Gardner crushed the 200 free, dropping 1 second from her best time and touching the wall at 1:46.23. Her previous best, 1:47.27, was from a relay lead-off split in March. Garner recently joined Georgia’s class of 2025 verbal commitments.

At the intrasquad she also swam the 100 free, touching the wall with a best time of 49.50 which takes .68 off of her previous best time from March Sectionals in 2019. This swim comes after her 100 free win at the Beaverton U.S. Open earlier this month where she out touched THSC teammate Lizzy Cook.

Cook, a Cal commit, posted a best time at the THSC intrasquad in the 100 fly, finishing the race at 53.18 and dropping more than .46 seconds from her best time. Cook punched her first OT cut in the long course version of this event at the Beaverton location of the U.S. Open this month. She also raced the 50 free, touching the wall at 23.11 and staying right on her best time.

Other Notable Swims