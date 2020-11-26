4-Time Wisconsin State Champion Av Osero Will Dive at Minnesota, Not Iowa

Av Osero, who was scheduled to begin her college career at the University of Iowa this year, will transfer to Minnesota after the Hawkeyes cut their swimming & diving program.

Osero announced her transfer on Instagram:

Osero was a four-time high school All-American and four-time Wisconsin Division I Female Diver of the Year award winner at Neenah High School.

In addition to being the school record holder at Neenah high School on 1-meter, she is a pool record holder as Oshkosh, Appleton, Fond du lac, Middleton, and Ashwaubdone high schools.

Osero dove platform when she was younger, but at major national meets has become a springboard specialist. That includes placing 17th on 3-meter at the 2019 USA Diving Junior Region 7 Championships.

Now she joins the diving program at Minnesota that is one of the best in the country, including redshirt senior Sarah Bacon this season. Bacon won a silver medal on 1-meter at the 2019 World Championships, which made her the first U.S. female diver to earn a World Championships medal in 14 years.

With her absence last season, preparing for the Olympics that didn’t wind up happening, Joy Zhu placed 2nd at the Big Ten Championships in both springboard events. That was part of a 6th-place overall team finish for the Gophers.