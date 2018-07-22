Did Zach Harting Have a Cupping Accident… Or Just on Taper?

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam got to be a fly on the wall at a University of Louisville practice last week, and afterward we caught up with a few different Louisville swimmers to get their thoughts on how they felt six days out from Nationals.

Zach Harting already has a reputation as a bit of a character, and his reputation holds true just as much at practice as it does on the big stage. We asked Zach about his cupping experiences, how he felt about taper, and what he was looking forward to at Nationals, among other things.

Next week, Zach will be seeded 6th in the 200 fly, his signature event, and is also slated to swim the 100 fly, the 200 free, and the 400 free. He’ll be vying for a spot on one of several USA National Teams that will be picked based on results from Nationals, including the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team, the 2019 World Championships team, the 2019 World University Games, and the 2019 Pan American Games.