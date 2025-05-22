Devin Javens Named Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach at Bucknell

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Devin Javens, most recently the head swimming and diving coach at Smith College, has joined Dan Schinnerer‘s staff at Bucknell as an assistant coach. Javens, a former team captain and Division III NCAA qualifier at Denison University, helped rebuild the Smith program during her three seasons with the Pioneers.

“We are very excited to welcome Devin to the Bucknell Swimming and Diving family,” said Schinnerer. “She brings a very strong set of experiences both as a coach and in her own career as a student-athlete. Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Devin placed a tremendous value on creating a strong, positive team culture and helping each member of a team reach their fullest potential. Devin also demonstrated a strong knowledge of our sport and a good eye for technical details. We know all of these things will help our program continue to improve.”

Javens earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and educational studies from Denison in May 2022. She helped the Big Red women’s swimming and diving team to a third-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships, and she was the North Coast Athletic Conference silver medalist in the 200 breaststroke as a senior. A native of Hermitage, Pa., and a graduate of Hickory High School, Javens was a CSCAA First Team Scholar All-American in 2022 and was a three-time member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll.

Javens began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Smith in June 2022, and the following February she was named interim co-head coach. In May 2023, she was appointed as the full-time head swimming and diving coach, and over the last two seasons, her student-athletes recorded 201 personal bests, three team records, and 56 program top-10 marks. The Pioneers compiled their highest point total in eight years at the 2025 NEWMAC Championships.

In addition to her time on deck at Smith, Javens served as an assistant coach at Harvard Swim Camp last August, and she has worked with Coronado Swimming Team Elite in California, the QT2/Outrival Racing Open Water Swim Clinic, and CycleLife Studio as the youth sports performance head coach.

Javens joins a Bucknell program coming off a successful 2024-25 season. The Bison women finished third out of 10 teams at the Patriot League Championships and then captured the team title at the ECAC Championships for the first time. The men’s squad finished fourth at the Patriot League meet, and both teams combined for seven school records and 69 new entries on the Bucknell top-10 lists.