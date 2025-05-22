European Record Holder Sven Schwarz Highlights Germany’s Roster For U23 European Championships

Germany Aquatics has announced that before the new 800 freestyle European record holder Sven Schwarz heads to Singapore for the 2025 World Championships, he will headline Germany’s roster for the 2025 U23 European Championships. The country will send a squad of 23 athletes—six women and 17 men–to the championships, which run from June 26-28 in Slovakia.

Schwarz clocked 7:38.12 for his new 800 freestyle record at the German Championships at the beginning of May. He clipped seven-hundredths off Daniel Wiffen‘s mark. Schwarz is no stranger to this meet; two years ago, he attended the Dublin edition of the meet after missing out on World Championship qualification and won the 800 freestyle, beating Wiffen head-to-head. Schwarz carried his experience at the 2023 U23 European Championships to major international competitions in 2024. He placed fourth in the 800 freestyle at the 2024 World Championships and tied for fifth at the Paris Olympic Games.

“The experiences in Dublin were very important for my development,” he said in the press release announcing this year’s team. “And this time the U23 European Championships fit very well into my program again. Directly after the altitude training, I can still compete in a top competition to get going for Singapore.”

Schwarz is one of ten German swimmers using the U23 Championships as a way to prepare for the World Aquatic Championships at the end of July. That includes five of the nine German women heading to Singapore: Julianna Dora, Nina Holt, Nina Sandrine Jazy, Lise Seidel, and Maya Werner. On the men’s side, Jarno Bäschnitt, Cedric Büssing, Vincent Passek, and Timo Sorgius will also use this meet for final race preparation ahead of the World Championships.

Christian Hansmann, DSV Board Member for Competitive Sports, echoed Schwarz’ feelings. “The U23 European Championships offer the valuable opportunity to gain international experience at a high level. This helps us to develop future top performers for the World Championship and also with a view to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2-28 and Brisbane in 2032.”

Germany’s Full U23 European Championships Roster

Women

Men