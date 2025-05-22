Max Hatcher Joining Louisville After Freshman Season With Texas

Max Hatcher has announced he will transfer to Louisville for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Hatcher spent his freshman season at Texas this year and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Louisville! I want to thank God, my family, and Coach Eddie Reese for their support and guidance throughout this journey. I’m also incredibly grateful to the coaching staff at Louisville for giving me this opportunity.#gocards“

Hatcher committed to Texas back in fall 2022 and was a “best of the rest” ranked recruit at the time.

As a freshman, Hatcher swam to a lifetime best at midseason with the Longhorns, posting a 4:21.06 in the 500 freestyle. He concluded his collegiate season at the Eddie Reese Showdown in January but swam at two Sectionals meets in March. He posted a lifetime best 44.93 in the 100 free at the Austin Sectionals meet at the end of March while also swimming a season best 1:37.51 200 free.

Hatcher’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 44.93

200 free: 1:36.40

500 free: 4:21.06

The Louisville men finished 5th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships. The team scored 814.5 points, just behind 4th place UNC who scored 852 points. Thomas Breid led the way with 74 points including a conference win in the 400 IM.

Based on his best times, Hatcher is still slightly off what it took to earn a second swim at the ACC level. It took a 42.78 in the 100 free, 1:34.41 in the 200 free, and 4:20.80 in the 500 free to make the ‘C’ final. Hatcher’s lifetime best in the 200 free and 500 free would have been 6th on the roster this past season for the Cardinals.