NCAA Qualifier Melissa Nwakalor Transferring From Richmond To Virginia

2025 NCAA Championship qualifier Melissa Nwakalor will transfer to the University of Virginia for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Nwakalor spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Richmond and has two years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman, Nwakalor swam to lifetime best times at the 2024 Atlantic-10 Championships. She earned the conference title in the 50 free with a 22.78 but was slightly faster in prelims with a 22.55.

She made huge strides as sophomore and defended her title in the 50 free with a 21.98, marking a new Atlantic-10 conference record as well. She also added a conference title in the 100 free posting a lifetime best of a 48.78.

After earning an invite to the 2025 NCAA Championships, Nwakalor finished 24th in the 50 free in a 22.01. She also was 70th in the 100 free in a 49.48.

Nwakalor’s lifetime best SCY times are:

  • 50 free: 21.98
  • 100 free: 48.78

The Virginia women captured the 2025 ACC title and went on to win their 5th-straight NCAA team title. Senior Gretchen Walsh led the way at NCAAs with wins in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free.

Nwakalor helps fill a gap in the sprint group as Gretchen Walsh and Maxine Parker were both on the team’s NCAA winning 200 free relay. Parker just finished her fifth year and split a 21.56 on the 3rd leg of the relay. The team won that relay in a 1:24.45 touching over half a second ahead of Louisville (1:25.04).

Nwakalor is the latest sprint freestyle transfer to join the team as Division II record-holder Bryn Greenwaldt will join the team this fall as well. Greenwaldt has a lifetime best of a 21.92 in the 50 and a 49.03 in the 100.

Nwakalor’s best time in the 50 free would have been 5th on the roster for Virginia this past season while her 100 free would have been 6th.

