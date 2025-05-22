Gwendolyn Bakker Transferring To Denison (D3) After Two Years At Illinois

Gwendolyn Bakker has announced she will transfer to Division III Denison University for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Bakker spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at Illinois and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I chose to transfer to Denison University because of its strong academics and the incredible balance it offers between school and competitive athletics. From the moment I connected with the team, I was drawn to the culture and dynamic. It’s clear that the support, drive, and camaraderie among the athletes and coaches is something special. The team has consistently excelled at the NCAC conference championship and on the NCAA stage, and while I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far, I’m even more eager for the opportunity to contribute to such a high-performing and respected program.

I’m incredibly excited for this transition to Denison University, and I truly believe that my two years swimming in the Big Ten have helped shape me into a more well-rounded and experienced athlete. After facing the setback of appendicitis this past school year, I’m more motivated than ever to come back strong and make the most of my junior season. This fresh start at Denison feels like the perfect opportunity to grow both in and out of the pool.”

Originally from Tennessee, Bakker joined Illinois in fall 2023. She made the team’s Big Ten Championship roster as a freshman, notably swimming a season best of a 1:03.00 100 breaststroke to finish 22nd at Big Tens. She also was 31st in the 200 breast in a 2:20.54.

She did not swim at Big Tens as a sophomore, instead finishing her season at the Louisville Last Chance meet. There she swam a season best time of a 1:03.55 100 breast.

Bakker’s lifetime best times are:

100 breast: 1:02.66 (high school)

200 breast: 2:18.37 (high school)

The Denison women finished 4th at the 2025 Division III NCAA Championships with 370.5 points. They were right behind 3rd place Kenyon, who is also in the team’s conference. The Denison women notably captured the 2023 NCAA team title and finished as runner-ups in 2024.

Based on her best times, Bakker is a huge pick up for Denison. Her lifetime best in the 100 breast would have been 7th at 2025 NCAAs while her 200 breast would have been 16th. Drue Thielking was the team’s leading breaststroker as she was 3rd in the 100 breast (1:01.31) and 4th in the 200 breast (2:12.42). Thielking just finished her junior season so the two will overlap for one year.

Thielking was the only NCAA finalist for the team in the 200 breast while Riley Tofflemire was 14th in the 100 breast (1:03.10).