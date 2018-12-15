Day 5 Relay Lineups: U.S. Fully Reloads In Men’s 4×50 Medley

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Just as anticipated the American men have fully reloaded in the 4×50 medley relay, bringing in an entirely new team comprised of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held. Both the world and American Records are in jeopardy, and the world mark could also be broken by Brazil or Russia.

Brazil has made one switch this morning, slotting in world record holder Nicholas Santos on the butterfly leg, as their team is elite with Guilherme Guido, Felipe Lima and Cesar Cielo 0n the other three legs.

Russia has surprisingly left Vlad Morozov off, as Evgeny Rylov will be the freestyler, Mikhail Vekovishchev the butterflier, Oleg Kostin the breaststroker, and Kliment Kolesnikov remains on backstroke.

Italy has switched out Nicolo Martinenghi for Fabio Scozzoli on breast, and Japan has somewhat surprisingly left Kosuke Matsui on free instead of subbing in Katsumi Nakamura.

Also of note is that there will be a nine team final after Turkey got to re-swim their race and ended up going the 8th fastest time. Belarus, who appeared to be bumped out, will have lane 0.

In the women’s 4×200, the U.S. leaves on the fastest two splits from prelims in Erika Brown and Leah Smith, and adds on the newly minted American Record holder Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis.

The Russians have also made two changes bringing in Anna Egorova and Veronika Andrusenko, as has China with Wang Jianjiahe and Yang Junxuan.

FULL RELAY LINEUPS