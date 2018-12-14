Day 4 Relay Lineups: Conger Gets The Nod On 4×50, Held On 4×200 Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The Americans have left Jack Conger on their finals team in the men’s 4×50 free relay after his very impressive 20.79 anchor leg in the heats, as he’s joined by Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held and Michael Chadwick.

In the 4×200, Blake Pieroni, Held and Zane Grothe have been added to the team, while Zach Harting (1:42.68 in the morning) is the lone prelim swimmer remaining.

In the 4×50 the other notable move is Vladimir Morozov heading to the lead-off leg and Evgeny Rylov to the anchor, as Russia has taken Kliment Kolesnikov and Sergy Fesikov off from prelims and keep on Evgeny Sedov and Ivan Kuzmenko.

Other notable moves in the 4×200 include Sun Yang moving to China’s 3rd leg while Wang Shun is a new addition to the anchor, Cameron McEvoy has joined Australia’s team, and Nicholas Santos steps in for Brazil.

Russia, the top seeds from prelims, have made two moves, adding Martin Malyutin and Mikhail Vekovishchev while leaving Ivan Girev and Aleksandr Krasnykh on and bumping out Mikhail Dovgalyuk and Vladislav Grinev.

Full 4×50 and 4×200 lineups found here.