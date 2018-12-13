Day 3 Relay Lineups: Dressel To Anchor Mixed Medley

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The U.S. team has opted for a unique lineup in the final of the mixed medley relay, opting to swim it W/M/W/M, with Olivia Smoliga, Michael Andrew, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Dressel the ones competing. It was suspected they weren’t going to go the traditional mixed order of two men and then two women in the prelims when they used their top male backstroker in Ryan Murphy.

Along with the U.S., only Finland has a male swimmer anchoring them on the freestyle leg.

They were the only two to fully change out their prelim team for a new one in the final, while the Russians, Japanese and Dutch also made some moves.

Russia adds Kliment Kolesnikov on back and Maria Kameneva on freestyle, also moving Rozaliya Nasretdinova from free to fly, while Japan exchanges both of their male legs as they add Yasuhiro Koseki and Takeshi Kawamoto on breast and fly. For the Netherlands, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk join the team on the back half.

Full lineups available here.