David Popovici Hits 47.07 Relay Lead-Off, Lowering His Own World Juniors CR

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys’ 4×100 Free Relay Podium:

GOLD: Romania, 3:18.84

SILVER: France, 3:20.29

BRONZE: Lithuania, 3:20.41

David Popovici lead off Romania’s gold-medal boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay in 47.07, setting a new championship record and giving the Romanians a lead they never relinquished.

The 17-year-old 100 freestyle world record holder undercuts his own championship record, which he set at 47.37 leading off the prelims relay.

Split Comparison: Popovici Prelims v. Finals

Popovici – World Juniors Finals Popovici – World Juniors Prelims 50 22.72 22.80 100 47.07 (24.35) 47.37 (24.57)

Popovici was actually out faster than his world record pace. In the European Championship final where he set the world record, he flipped at 22.74. Tonight in Lima, he did not come home as fast, splitting 24.35 compared to 24.12. However, he was faster than his prelims self by .22 seconds, which accounts for much of the time he dropped from prelims to finals.

The time also checks in as the ninth-fastest performance of all-time. Popovici now owns the most times in the top 10 performances list with 3, all of which he swam this year.

Top 10 100 Freestyle Performances:

David Popovici (ROU), 46.86 (2022) Cesar Cielo (BRA), 46.91 (2009) Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.94 (2009) Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96 (2019) David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 (2022) Caeleb Dressel (USA), 47.02 (2021) Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 47.04 (2016) Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 47.05 (2008) David Popovici (ROU), 47.07 (2022) Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 47.08 (2019/2021)

Popovici is also slated to race the individual 100 and 200 freestyles at the World Junior Championships. Prior to the meet, Popovici told SwimSwam that he was coming into the meet without any expectations, but it seems from his swims on Day 1 that he’s still on form after a busy summer.

The win itself was also huge marker for Romania’s relay development. They’ve never had a men’s relay qualify for an Olympic final, and only qualified one for a World Championships final. While they’re still off hitting either of those benchmarks, if they decide to chase them, their gold medal at World Juniors is certainly a positive step.