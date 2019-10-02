David Foldhazi, Liliana Szilagyi to Join Shane Tusup’s Training Group

Two swimmers will join Shane Tusup‘s training group in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Hungarians David Foldhazi and Liliana Szilagyi.

Foldhazi is a backstroker/IMer who holds Hungarian records in SCM in the 100 IM and as the backstroke leg of the 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley relays.

Foldhazi’s announcement was posted to Shane Tusup‘s YouTube channel, where he has been documenting the training of Italian record-holder Ilaria Cusinato and Hungarian 15-year-old Zsombor Bujdoso since they came together in August. Foldhazi, 24, has trained with Tusup (and Katinka Hosszu) for two separate stints.

Szilagyi, meanwhile, is one of the best 200 flyers in Hungarian history. Her best LCM time of 2:06.59, the time she hit in her gold medal swim at the 2014 Youth Olympics, ranks third all-time amongst Hungarians. She’s a two-time Olympian (2012 and 2016) and was a semifinalist in the 100 fly and 200 fly in 2016.

Despite joining the University of Florida roster in 2017 and training in Gainesville for some time, Szilagyi never raced for the Gators and eventually moved back to Europe. Reports from Hungarian media over the last day or so have purported that Szilagyi, too, will join Team Darkhorse.

DAVID FOLDHAZI‘S ANNOUNCEMENT