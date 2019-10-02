Local Swimmer Jonathan Affeld Verbally Commits to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Jonathan Affeld, one of the best remaining male recruits in the high school class of 2020, has verbally committed to Stanford University. The trip will be a short one for him: he attends Henry Gunn High School, just a few miles from campus, and trains with the Alto Swim Club, which trains at among other places Stanford’s Avery Aquatics Center.

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University. I want to thank my teammates, my parents, and Coaches Joey, Alec, Dan, and Neil for helping me along the way. I can’t wait to start life on the farm. Sko Card!”

Affeld had a huge junior season of high school that includes winning the CIF Central Coast Section (high school) title in the 500 free and placing 2nd in the 200 IM. He was also 2nd at the Santa Clarita (USA Swimming) Sectionals meet in the 200 fly in long course. His drops came fast and across the board, but as a representation of a few events:

200 IM – dropped from 1:54.99 as a sophomore to 1:45.94 as a junior

500 free – dropped from 4:30.49 as a sophomore to 4:25.64 as a junior

200 back – dropped from 1:54.42 as a sophomore to 1:48.10 as a junior

Affeld has immense versatility that could wind up contributing for Stanford in almost every event, though backstroke, mid-distance free, and IM races have been his focus at big club and high school meets.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 45.62

200 free – 1:37.65

500 free – 4:25.64

1000 free – 9:24.34

1650 free – 15:36.94

100 back – 49.32

200 back – 1:48.10

100 breast – 59.37

200 breast – 2:07.43

100 fly – 48.21

200 fly – 1:47.55

200 IM – 1:46.94

400 IM – 3:52.29

This is a crucial recruit for first year head coach Dan Schemmel. The Cardinal have had a few down recruiting classes, and with the graduation of Abrahm Devine (who was both an NCAA Champion in the 400 IM and the team’s best 50 freestyler), they lost a lot of their relay flexibility and depth. Between this addition for next fall, along with some versatile swimmers (and crucially speed) this fall in Shane Blinkman, Will Tarvestad, and Andrew Matejka, the Cardinal are rebuilding the depth that once had them as a perennial top 4 team in the NCAA.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.