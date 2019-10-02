2020 Tokyo Paralympic Tickets Go On Sale Today

Tickets for the 2020 Paralympic Games are on sale today, with some categories of swimming tickets already listed as “sold out” within a few hours.

Tickets for the Paralympic Games went on sale at 9:00 AM (U.S. Eastern Time). As of about noon Eastern time, multiple sessions are already listed as “sold out” of category A tickets. The tickets are divided into three price ranges, category A being the highest-priced, with category B and C tickets also available.

In fact, every prelims session is listed as “sold out” of category A tickets, though it’s not clear if those tickets have actually sold out, or whether there are no category A tickets for prelims sessions. The only finals session with a “sold out” category listed are the Monday (August 31) finals, which list category A as “sold out.”

The 2020 Paralympic Games are set to take place from Tuesday, August 25 to Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The swimming events are slated for Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, September 4, running almost every day of the Paralympic Games. This year’s Summer Paralympics will include 146 swimming events – that’s actually six less than were included in 2016.

Here are the prices for each session and category:

Prelims:

Category A: —

Category B: $36

Category C: $26

Finals: