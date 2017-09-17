Youth Olympic Champ Liliana Szilagyi Won’t Swim for Florida This Year

Double Youth Olympic Games champion Liliana Szilagyi will not swim for the University of Florida this season, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Szilagyi was originally committed to join the team in January of 2017, and after not appearing in a meet for the Gators last year, did initially appear on their 2017-2018 roster. Some time in the last month, however, her name disappeared from that roster, and we have confirmed that she won’t swim for the team this season. We’ve asked for clarification as to whether she might still join the team in future years, and the spokesperson said that she would get back to us with a response on that topic.

The 20-year old Sszilagyi, a Hungarian native, did spend time training in Florida, but earlier this week posted to her Instagram a photo with a caption that reads “Thank you Gators, thank you Florida❤️❤️ I will miss You 🐊🐊🐊 #alwaysand Keep up Guys, kick that ass💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🎉🎉🎉💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼”.

That post and its replies imply that she has left the program for good and will instead head to Switzerland (though at some point she replies “not Switzerland yet.”) We’ve reached out to Szilagyi to confirm her future plans.

Szilagyi was the 2014 Youth Olympic Games champion in both the 100 and 200 fly, and a year prior was the silver medalist in the same events at the World Junior Championships. Her most recent senior medal came at the 2016 Eurpean Championships, where she was 2nd in the 200 fly, which was followed later that year by her 2nd Olympic appearance. She wound up 12th in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 fly.

Her best times in long course meters are 57.54 in the 100 (National Record) and 2:06.59 in the 200 fly (from those 2014 Youth Olympic Games).