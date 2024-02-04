Dario Verani Qualifiers For 10 km Open Water Event For Gregorio Paltrinieri

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dario Verani of Italy finished 8th in the men’s 10 km open water event on Sunday, earning Italy a quota spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Verani will give the qualification to Gregorio Paltrinieri who dropped the 10 km from his lineup in Doha earlier this week.

The qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics open water event have different ways to qualify from the 2023 and 2024 World Championships. The top three finishers from the 2023 World Championship open water event earned an individual qualification spot to swim the 10 km at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 2024 World Championship finishers earn a country quota spot, instead of an individual qualification. This means that countries do not have to give the spot to the swimmers that competed today. Instead, the National Olympic Committees can allocate these quota spots as they see fit.

Verani was one of two swimmers to earn the country quota for Italy as Domenico Acerenza was 7th on Sunday in Doha.

As Italy can now allocate those two spots as they choose, the Italian federation originally confirmed the plan for Verani to give up his spot to Paltrinieri when Paltrinieri dropped the event from his lineup if Verani qualified for Paris, which Verani now has done.

Despite dropping the 10 km from his lineup, Paltrinieri is still scheduled to swim the open water 5km and team events and the 800 and 1500 in the pool. He has already been pre-selected to represent Italy in Paris for the 1500 free.