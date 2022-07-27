Dakota Luther on 2Fly PB: “I want to have one more shot at the Olympic team

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Reported by Michael Hamann.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) LC Nationals Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

(2021) World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn): 2:07.02 Lindsay Looney (Sun Devil): 2:07.25 Tess Howley (Long Island): 2:08.07 Kelly Pash (Unattached): 2:08.39 Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia): 2:09.81 Callie Dickinson (Athens Bulldog): 2:10.35 Rachel Klinker (CAL): 2:10.94 Emma Sticklen (Unattached): 2:11.00

Austin native and new Texas Longhorn Dakota Luther took home the title in the women’s 200 fly, finishing in 2:07.02, a new lifetime best. Her previous lifetime best of 2:07.76 came at the 2019 Nationals at Stanford, so the swim marks somewhat of a breakthrough with her new training group. With the swim, Luther becomes the 13th fastest American 200 flyer of all time.

She held off a late charge from Arizona State undergrad Lindsay Looney, who finished second in 2:07.25. The swim is a huge lifetime best for Looney, who came into the meet with a 2:08.40.