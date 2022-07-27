Dakota Luther on 2Fly PB: “I want to have one more shot at the Olympic team

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)
- American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)
- U.S. Open Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)
- World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)
Top 8 finishers:
- Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn): 2:07.02
- Lindsay Looney (Sun Devil): 2:07.25
- Tess Howley (Long Island): 2:08.07
- Kelly Pash (Unattached): 2:08.39
- Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia): 2:09.81
- Callie Dickinson (Athens Bulldog): 2:10.35
- Rachel Klinker (CAL): 2:10.94
- Emma Sticklen (Unattached): 2:11.00
Austin native and new Texas Longhorn Dakota Luther took home the title in the women’s 200 fly, finishing in 2:07.02, a new lifetime best. Her previous lifetime best of 2:07.76 came at the 2019 Nationals at Stanford, so the swim marks somewhat of a breakthrough with her new training group. With the swim, Luther becomes the 13th fastest American 200 flyer of all time.
She held off a late charge from Arizona State undergrad Lindsay Looney, who finished second in 2:07.25. The swim is a huge lifetime best for Looney, who came into the meet with a 2:08.40.