Dakota Luther on 2Fly PB: “I want to have one more shot at the Olympic team

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)
  • American Record – 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)
  • U.S. Open Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn): 2:07.02
  2. Lindsay Looney (Sun Devil): 2:07.25
  3. Tess Howley (Long Island): 2:08.07
  4. Kelly Pash (Unattached): 2:08.39
  5. Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia): 2:09.81
  6. Callie Dickinson (Athens Bulldog): 2:10.35
  7. Rachel Klinker (CAL): 2:10.94
  8. Emma Sticklen (Unattached): 2:11.00

Austin native and new Texas Longhorn Dakota Luther took home the title in the women’s 200 fly, finishing in 2:07.02, a new lifetime best. Her previous lifetime best of 2:07.76  came at the 2019 Nationals at Stanford, so the swim marks somewhat of a breakthrough with her new training group. With the swim, Luther becomes the 13th fastest American 200 flyer of all time.

She held off a late charge from Arizona State undergrad Lindsay Looney, who finished second in 2:07.25. The swim is a huge lifetime best for Looney, who came into the meet with a 2:08.40.

0
