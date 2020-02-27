Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #84

by Dan Dingman 0

February 27th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  < 8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

#GreatWhite
    Warm-up    
        600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    1:00
    Main
        10 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free Pull [1:25] [Buoy]
    2:00
        5 x 200 @ 3:00 SP3 Free Paddle [2:40]
    2:00
        1000 @ 14:10 EN1 Free [<=1:25] [if you can, go faster]
    2:00
        5 x 200 @ 3:00 EN2 Free [2:40]
    2:00
        10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN3 Free [<1:15]

#HammerHead
    Warm-up    
        600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    1:00
    Main
        10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free Pull [1:30] [Buoy]
    2:00
        5 x 200 @ 3:10 SP3 Free Paddle [2:50]
    2:00
        1000 @ 15:00 EN1 Free [<=1:30] [if you can, go faster]
    2:00
        5 x 200 @ 3:10 EN2 Free [2:50]
    2:00
        10 x 100 @ 1:45 EN3 Free [<1:20]

#Mako
    Warm-up    
        500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    1:00
    Main
        8 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free Pull [1:35] [Buoy]
    2:00
        4 x 200 @ 3:20 SP3 Free Paddle [3:00]
    2:00
        800 @ 12:40 EN1 Free [<=1:35] [if you can, go faster]
    2:00
        4 x 200 @ 3:20 EN2 Free [3:00]
    2:00
        8 x 100 @ 1:50 EN3 Free [<1:25]

#Short
    Warm-up    
        400 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    1:00
    Main
        6 x 100 @ 1:55 EN1 Free Pull [1:45] [Buoy]
    2:00
        3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN1 Free Paddle [3:20]
    2:00
        500 @ 8:45 EN1 Free [<=1:45] [if you can, go faster]
    2:00
        3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN2 Free [3:20]
    2:00
        6 x 100 @ 2:00 EN3 Free [<1:35]

2:00
8 x 50 @ 1:00 REC Choice [RECOVER]
    

Herb Brill
Head Age Group Coach, Searcy Shark-ATAC Swim Team

