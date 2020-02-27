Daily Swim Coach Workout #84

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: < 8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
#GreatWhite
Warm-up
600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
1:00
Main
10 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free Pull [1:25] [Buoy]
2:00
5 x 200 @ 3:00 SP3 Free Paddle [2:40]
2:00
1000 @ 14:10 EN1 Free [<=1:25] [if you can, go faster]
2:00
5 x 200 @ 3:00 EN2 Free [2:40]
2:00
10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN3 Free [<1:15]
#HammerHead
Warm-up
600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
1:00
Main
10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free Pull [1:30] [Buoy]
2:00
5 x 200 @ 3:10 SP3 Free Paddle [2:50]
2:00
1000 @ 15:00 EN1 Free [<=1:30] [if you can, go faster]
2:00
5 x 200 @ 3:10 EN2 Free [2:50]
2:00
10 x 100 @ 1:45 EN3 Free [<1:20]
#Mako
Warm-up
500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
1:00
Main
8 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free Pull [1:35] [Buoy]
2:00
4 x 200 @ 3:20 SP3 Free Paddle [3:00]
2:00
800 @ 12:40 EN1 Free [<=1:35] [if you can, go faster]
2:00
4 x 200 @ 3:20 EN2 Free [3:00]
2:00
8 x 100 @ 1:50 EN3 Free [<1:25]
#Short
Warm-up
400 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
1:00
Main
6 x 100 @ 1:55 EN1 Free Pull [1:45] [Buoy]
2:00
3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN1 Free Paddle [3:20]
2:00
500 @ 8:45 EN1 Free [<=1:45] [if you can, go faster]
2:00
3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN2 Free [3:20]
2:00
6 x 100 @ 2:00 EN3 Free [<1:35]
2:00
8 x 50 @ 1:00 REC Choice [RECOVER]
Herb Brill
Head Age Group Coach, Searcy Shark-ATAC Swim Team
