Daily Swim Coach Workout #800

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
1 x
400 ez swim
200 kick
200 drill
2:00
12 X 50 kick/drill/swim – IM order – kick and swim = mod/fast X 25, drill – 1 arm drill
2:00
16 x 50 on 1:00 – IM Order race pace – have them use the goal pace sheets for IM – lanes 5-7 use fins on 1:10
2:00
4 X
kick ez for 1
kick fast for 15 seconds
kick ez for 45
kick fast for 30 seconds
kick ez for 30
kick fast for 45 seconds
kick ez for 15
kick fast for 1
1:00 rest
300 yards per set
2:00
6 x 25 sprint with fins on 1:00 – overspeed
200 ez cool down
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.