Daily Swim Coach Workout #800

by Dan Dingman 0

October 14th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

1 x
    400 ez swim
    200 kick
    200 drill
    
2:00

12 X 50 kick/drill/swim – IM order – kick and swim = mod/fast X 25, drill – 1 arm drill

2:00

16 x 50 on 1:00 – IM Order race pace – have them use the goal pace sheets for IM – lanes 5-7 use fins on 1:10

2:00

4 X
    kick ez for 1
    kick fast for 15 seconds
    kick ez for 45
    kick fast for 30 seconds
    kick ez for 30
    kick fast for 45 seconds
    kick ez for 15
    kick fast for 1
    1:00 rest
    300 yards per set
    
2:00

6 x 25 sprint with fins on 1:00 – overspeed

200 ez cool down

Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards

