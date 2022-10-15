Daily Swim Coach Workout #800

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 x

400 ez swim

200 kick

200 drill



2:00

12 X 50 kick/drill/swim – IM order – kick and swim = mod/fast X 25, drill – 1 arm drill

2:00

16 x 50 on 1:00 – IM Order race pace – have them use the goal pace sheets for IM – lanes 5-7 use fins on 1:10

2:00

4 X

kick ez for 1

kick fast for 15 seconds

kick ez for 45

kick fast for 30 seconds

kick ez for 30

kick fast for 45 seconds

kick ez for 15

kick fast for 1

1:00 rest

300 yards per set



2:00

6 x 25 sprint with fins on 1:00 – overspeed

200 ez cool down