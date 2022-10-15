Daily Swim Coach Workout #801

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10 x 100 warm up @ 1:30, 3rd 25 under water.
2 minute explanation of next set
4 x
2 x 200 @ 2:50 / 3:10 hypoxic training [first round of two is breathing every 3, second round every 4 ‘off side’, third round every 5, last round of two is every 6 ‘off side’] EN2
50 @ 1:30 recovery and transition
2 minute explanation of next set
1000 @ 15:00 pull w/ paddles + buoys; broken at each 250 for 10 seconds; bilateral breathing throughout EN2
50 @ 1:30 recovery and transition
2 minute explanation of next set
800 @ 12:00 swim w/ fins; broken at the 200 for 10 seconds EN3
50 @ 1:30 recovery and transition
2 minute explanation of next set
500 @ 7:00 w/ fins + paddles; broken at the 100 for 5 seconds. Fast! SP1
50 @ 1:30 recovery and transition
400 @ 6:00 free broken at 200 for 10s EN3
2 x 50 @ 1:00 recovery on 1:00
2 minute explanation of next set
300 @ 4:30 flutter kick w/ board no fins; broken at 150 for 5 s EN3
50 on 1:30 recovery and transition
2 minute explanation of next set
200 @ 3:00 free; broken at 100 yard and 150 for 5 sec. The last 50 is FAST @ SP1
50 on 1:30 recovery and transition
2 x 150 @ 3:00 descending; monitor heart rate for 10 sec immediately after each
4 x 50 @ 1:00 recovery
