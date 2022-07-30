Daily Swim Coach Workout #732

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
500 – alt 50 swim, 50 Catch up stick orTB
1 min rest
5 x 100 Odd’s des 1-3, evens build 1:30, 1:45, 2:00
1 min rest
500 G1 Swim or paddle
1 min rest
10 x 50 swim des 1-5 (G3),6-10 all at G3 :45, :50, :55
1 min rest
500 FP Swim or paddle
1 min rest
20 x 25 alt 12.5 fast/ez, 25 build, :30, :35 or :40
1 min rest
500 (alt 100 swim or kick, 100 single-arm drill)
Coach Notes
Some base with some speed to get our team ready for an open ocean 1 mile race in three weeks.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
