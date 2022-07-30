Daily Swim Coach Workout #732

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

500 – alt 50 swim, 50 Catch up stick orTB

1 min rest

5 x 100 Odd’s des 1-3, evens build 1:30, 1:45, 2:00

1 min rest

500 G1 Swim or paddle

1 min rest

10 x 50 swim des 1-5 (G3),6-10 all at G3 :45, :50, :55

1 min rest

500 FP Swim or paddle

1 min rest

20 x 25 alt 12.5 fast/ez, 25 build, :30, :35 or :40

1 min rest

500 (alt 100 swim or kick, 100 single-arm drill)