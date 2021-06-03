Daily Swim Coach Workout #448

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 118 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10 x 100 on 1:30 [1-5 are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10; 6-10 are 3rd lap under water]

2:00 rest

18 x 50 on 50 Streamline Kick 50% each lap under water with fins alternate flutter and dolphin (emphasize stiff knee, hip drive)

1 x 50 recovery on 2:30

20 x 25s on :40 sculling at the front, middle, hip and ‘lawn chair’ position (paddles if they are available)

50 recovery on 2:30

20 x 25’s on :40 choice, start at half-tank and working the turns and streamline

50 recovery on 2:30

6 x 200 on 3:20 broken 10 seconds at the 50 and the 100 yard mark. 1st 50 streamline past the 1/3 mark off wall, 2nd 50 hard break out, last 100 yards at 200 pace and solid leg output. (OK to alternte fly and free per 200)

100 recovery on 3:30

20 x 25 on :40 sculling on back (backstroke finish position, hands at hips for first 10, and hands at chest with right angle elbows for last 10)

50 recovery on 2:00

10 x 75 on 1:10 backstoke drills (25 double arm, 3 stroke one arm only with ghost arm, 25 paint the sky)

50 recovery on 2:00

3 x 100 on 1:20 backstroke race pace

4 x 50 on 1:00 recovery