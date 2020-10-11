Daily Swim Coach Workout #242

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
300 Fins – 100 PALM To FEET/100 side kick/100 Palm to feet
300 FINS -SNORKEL Pocket fly – body driven with flips
2 x Pre Set
2 x 50 Kick 1:00
2 x 50 Swim (2 white, 2 pink to red by round) 1:00
Main
2 x
300 White 4:00, B: 4;15, C: 4:30, D: 4:45
300 Pink (10sr at 150) 4:15, B: 4:30, C: 4:45, D:5:00
300 Red (10sr at 100’s) 4:30, 4:45, 5:00, 5:15
100 ez
2 x 300 Blue 4:30, 4:45, 5:00, 5:15
Coach Notes
The results of this were great due to the kids really paying attention to the laminated color charts and then being very competitive with each other on the BLUES!
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
