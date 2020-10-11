Daily Swim Coach Workout #242

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up

300 Fins – 100 PALM To FEET/100 side kick/100 Palm to feet

300 FINS -SNORKEL Pocket fly – body driven with flips

2 x Pre Set

2 x 50 Kick 1:00

2 x 50 Swim (2 white, 2 pink to red by round) 1:00

Main

2 x

300 White 4:00, B: 4;15, C: 4:30, D: 4:45

300 Pink (10sr at 150) 4:15, B: 4:30, C: 4:45, D:5:00

300 Red (10sr at 100’s) 4:30, 4:45, 5:00, 5:15

100 ez

2 x 300 Blue 4:30, 4:45, 5:00, 5:15



