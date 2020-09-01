Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #202

by Dan Dingman 0

September 01st, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

The Workout

Warm Up
    200 Free/Back
    2x
        2×25 Fly [Focus on a Good Finish] @ :30
        50 Fly/Back @ :50
        2×25 Back [Focus on a Good Finish] @:30
        50 Back/Breast @ :50
        2×25 Breast [Focus on a Good Finish] @ :30
        50 Breast/Free @ :50
    
Kick
    3×100 Kick @ 1:50
    100 Kick @ 1:35

    2×100 Kick @ 1:50
    2×100 Kick @ 1:35

    100 Kick @ 1:50
    3×100 Kick @ 1:35

    4×100 Kick w/Zoomers @ 1:20
    
Pre-Set
    3x
        1×13 IMO @ :20
        4×25 IM Roll @ :30
        1×37 IM Roll @ :40
        3×50 IM Roll @ :50
        100 IM @ 2:00
        

Main Set
    200 Free/IMO @ 3:00
    4x
        50 Free @ :40
        50 Back All Out @ :50
    
    200 Free/IMO @ 3:00
    4x
        50 Free @ :40
        50 Breast All Out @ :50
    
    200 Free/IMO @ 3:00
        4x
            50 Free @ :40
            50 Free All Out @ :50
    
    200 Free/IMO @ 5:00
    200 IM Dive All Out @ 5:00
    
Finish
100 IM Relay Race [4×100 IM Race]

    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

IMO = IM Order
IM Roll = Fly/Back, Back/Breast, Breast/Free


Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics

