Daily Swim Coach Workout #202

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

2x

2×25 Fly [Focus on a Good Finish] @ :30

50 Fly/Back @ :50

2×25 Back [Focus on a Good Finish] @:30

50 Back/Breast @ :50

2×25 Breast [Focus on a Good Finish] @ :30

50 Breast/Free @ :50



Kick

3×100 Kick @ 1:50

100 Kick @ 1:35

2×100 Kick @ 1:50

2×100 Kick @ 1:35

100 Kick @ 1:50

3×100 Kick @ 1:35

4×100 Kick w/Zoomers @ 1:20



Pre-Set

3x

1×13 IMO @ :20

4×25 IM Roll @ :30

1×37 IM Roll @ :40

3×50 IM Roll @ :50

100 IM @ 2:00



Main Set

200 Free/IMO @ 3:00

4x

50 Free @ :40

50 Back All Out @ :50



200 Free/IMO @ 3:00

4x

50 Free @ :40

50 Breast All Out @ :50



200 Free/IMO @ 3:00

4x

50 Free @ :40

50 Free All Out @ :50



200 Free/IMO @ 5:00

200 IM Dive All Out @ 5:00



Finish

100 IM Relay Race [4×100 IM Race]