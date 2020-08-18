Daily Swim Coach Workout #188

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK

600m ez RIMO kick dr sw

—

4x

50m fr kick fast @01:00

100m br dr build @01:50 [ssc]

50m bk sw fast [no rest]

100m fly dr fast [max] @02:15

100m IM fast @01:32 [T: 01:17]

—

12x100m kick fast stroke [15′ rest]

—

#A-TEAM

20x50m br sw build @00:57 [T: 00:42]

#KOPTAGEL

4x400m fr @05:35 [T: 05:20]

#ESIYOK

10x100m IM @01:42 [T: 01:27]

#A-TEAM

2x200m IM mod @03:00 [T: 02:46]

#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK

200m ez ch