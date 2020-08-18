Daily Swim Coach Workout #188

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK
600m ez RIMO kick dr sw
—
4x
50m fr kick fast @01:00
100m br dr build @01:50 [ssc]
50m bk sw fast [no rest]
100m fly dr fast [max] @02:15
100m IM fast @01:32 [T: 01:17]
—
12x100m kick fast stroke [15′ rest]
—
#A-TEAM
20x50m br sw build @00:57 [T: 00:42]
#KOPTAGEL
4x400m fr @05:35 [T: 05:20]
#ESIYOK
10x100m IM @01:42 [T: 01:27]
#A-TEAM
2x200m IM mod @03:00 [T: 02:46]
#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK
200m ez ch
Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply