Daily Swim Coach Workout #188

by Dan Dingman 0

August 18th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  18 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK
    600m ez RIMO kick dr sw

4x
    50m fr kick fast @01:00
    100m br dr build @01:50 [ssc]
    50m bk sw fast [no rest]
    100m fly dr fast [max] @02:15
    100m IM fast @01:32 [T: 01:17]

12x100m kick fast stroke [15′ rest]

#A-TEAM
    20x50m br sw build @00:57 [T: 00:42]
#KOPTAGEL
    4x400m fr @05:35 [T: 05:20]
#ESIYOK
    10x100m IM @01:42 [T: 01:27]
#A-TEAM
    2x200m IM mod @03:00 [T: 02:46]

#A-TEAM #KOPTAGEL #ESIYOK
    200m ez ch

View on commitswimming.com

Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club

