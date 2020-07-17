Daily Swim Coach Workout #156

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

400 Swim

200 Drill FR

400 Pull

200 Drill Stroke

400 kick

2x

6×[email protected]:45 FR hold :35

1:00 Rest

6×[email protected]:40 FR hold :32

1:00 Rest

6×[email protected]:35 FR hold :30 or faster

3:00 Rest

6×[email protected]:50 BR hold :42

1:00 Rest

6×[email protected]:45 BR hold :40

1:00 Rest

6×[email protected]:40 BR hold :34 or faster

Coach Notes

The ‘holds’ are intended to be the time the swimmer touches the wall.



Ashleigh Thomas

Director of Competitive Aquatics, Joliet Y JETS Swim Team Director of Competitive Aquatics, Joliet Y JETS Swim Team

