CW’s Samuel Jyawook, Once an EMU Commit, Will Swim for the Utes

Samuel Jyawook, who had originally committed to Eastern Michigan University before that men’s program was eliminated, will head to the University of Utah in the fall. He will join the class of 2022 with Andrew Britton, Ben Waterman, Cole Giandinoto, Garrett Sutton, Harrison Wayner, and Patrick Schramm.

Jyawook graduated from Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He swam for his high school team and Club Wolverine, where he specialized in distance free, 200 fly and 200/400 IM. At the 2018 MHSAA Boys Division I Swim Championships he won the Michigan state title in the 400 free relay with teammates Kyle Tschannen, David Cleason, and Michael MacGillivray. Individually, he finished 4th the 200 free (1:41.74) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:33.94).

In the last two years, Jyawook has dropped 6.7 seconds in the 200 free, 11 in the 500 free, 8 in the 1000 and 8 in the 1650. In LCM, he improved his 400 free time by 10.3 seconds last summer. Since the start of senior year he has gone PBs in the 200/500/1000 free and 100/200 fly.

In a weloveannarbor.com article about his decision to swim for Utah, Jyawook admitted, “My four years at Skyline was a bumpy and confusing one,” he said. “I quit swimming after my sophomore state meet. I didn’t want to swim. I was burned out.” He added “I think one thing I learned is that staying healthy mentally is more important than being in the greatest shape,” he said. “Another is that swimming and life isn’t linear and you need to love swimming for swimming. I loved every second of swim season this year and I will remember finishing the 400 free relay and just looking at my team. I don’t think this year would have been the same if it wasn’t for Mojo (Coach Maureen Issac). “Without Mojo, Stew and Kent we wouldn’t have won. I think they really helped us become a team this year.”

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:27.75

1000 free – 9:38.09

500 free – 4:33.94

200 free – 1:40.74

200 fly – 1:57.32

