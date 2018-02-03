Craig Rocks 42.5 100 Free; ASU Women Beat Arizona For the First Time in 25 Years

ARIZONA VS. ARIZONA STATE

Results

Hosted by ASU

Saturday, February 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: ASU 203.5, Arizona 94.5

WOMEN: ASU 173, Arizona 127

The Arizona State women closed out their season on a historic note at home on Saturday. Both the Sun Devil men and women took down in-state Pac-12 rival Arizona. This marks the ASU women’s first victory over the Wildcats in 25 years. Their last win over Arizona was in 1993.

Claire Fisch, Chloe Isleta, and Marlies Ross each rallied for a winning double individually in the team’s big win. Fisch swept the sprint events, first out-touching Arizona All-American Katrina Konopka in the 50 free, 23.07 to 23.18. She battled closely with Arizona’s Konopka and Jamie Stone in the 100 free as it came down to the touch again. Fisch led at the halfway mark in 24.31, just 2 hundredths ahead of Konopka, and sealed the deal as she held off a late charge from Stone to win it in 50.39. Stone (50.43) and Konopka (50.47) were hundredths back.

Isleta swept the backstrokes, dominating the 100 back in 53.88 and out-touching Arizona’s Cameron McHugh, 1:56.35 to 1:54.46, in the 200 back. Isleta also took a narrow 2nd place in the 200 IM, touching just hundredths behind in 2:01.53 as teammate Ross ran her down on the back half to win it in 2:01.45. Ross’ additional win came in the 200 breast, where she used her back half speed to edge out teammates Nora Deleske (2:14.99) and Silja Kansakoski (2:15.03) with a winning time of 2:14.91. Kansakoski had won the 100 breast in 1:01.03, while Ross (1:02.97) took 3rd, just a hundredth behind Arizona’s Mallory Korenwinder (1:02.96).

Kirsten Jacobsen of Arizona was also a double event winner on the women’s side. She won the 200 free handily in 1:48.19. In the 500 free, she battled closely with teammate Hannah Cox, holding off Cox down the final stretch to win 4:52.16 to 4:52.66. Cox had edged out Jacobsen in the 1000 free earlier in the session, winning in 9:58.66 to Jacobsen’s 9:59.33.

Several of the Sun Devil men contributed multiple victories, including All-American Cameron Craig. He got the ball rolling by anchoring the winning 200 medley relay in a quick 19.06. He also led off the 200 free relay in 19.61. Individually, Craig threw down a 1:34.78 to top teammate Grant House (1:35.89) by a second in the 200 free. Craig was dominant in the 100 free, flipping in 20.45 at the halfway mark as he blasted a 42.51. House went on to pick up a pair of wins as well, touching in 4:24.87 to top the 500 free and 1:47.49 to win the 200 IM.

Zachary Poti and Christian Lorenz swept their respective stroke specialties. Poti swept the backstrokes (47.10/1:43.47), while Lorenz earned his wins in the breaststrokes (53.99/1:58.59). Lorenz and Andrew Porter both celebrated their senior day with multiple wins. Porter notched to 50 free win, out-touching teammate Evan Carlson 20.28 to 20.33. He returned to win his signature 100 fly in 47.43.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA STATE:

TEMPE, Ariz. – On a historic day for the Arizona State swimming & diving program, the No. 7 Sun Devil men defeated No. 18 Arizona by over 100 points, 203.5-94.5, while the women took down the No. 22 Wildcats, 173-127, for the first time since 1993. The men have now beat or tied U of A the past three seasons.

“We only lose one woman for next year who’s here today and we’re bringing in 10 more,” said head swimming coach Bob Bowman . “They’re our future and I’m so happy for this women’s team.”

Prior to the meet, the 2018 senior class was honored in their final collegiate home meet – Heikki Makikallio , Ivana Ninkovic , Christian Lorenz , Mara Aiacoboae , Rebecca Deacon , Reid Elliott , Andrew Porter , and Patrick Park .

Both Sun Devils squads started the meet on a high note, taking first place in the 200 medley relay, with the men going 1-2. The Sun Devil men’s A squad would later take their second relay win of the meet as they cruised to victory.

The ASU men won 10 of 12 individual swim events, including going 1-2 in five of them and 1-2-3 in the 100 breast. Cameron Craig (100 free, 200 free), Christian Lorenz (100 breast, 200 breast), Grant House (500 free, 200 IM), Andrew Porter (100 fly, 50 free), Zach Poti (100 back, 200 back) each won two events apiece.

For the winning Sun Devil women, Claire Fisch (50 free, 100 free), Chloe Isleta (100 back, 200 back) and Marlies Ross (200 breast, 200 IM) each won two events apiece while three others won events ( Silja Kansakoski in 100 breast, Nora Deleske in 200 fly, Fanny Teijonsalo in 100 fly) as ASU won nine of 12 individual swim events.

“ Nora Deleske really stepped up and was key to the women’s win today,” said Bowman. “Winning her events was absolutely key and that 200 fly was probably the key to the whole meet.”

In diving, Ashley McCool and Frida Kaellgren finished first and second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard while Youssef Selim and Heikki Makikallio went 1-2 on the men’s side.

“I’m looking forward to happens at Pac-12’s because that’s been the natural progression towards NCAA’s. I think we’re in a very good place,” Bowman concluded.

The Territorial Cup series point will be decided at the Pac-12 Championships, with the women’s swim and men’s/women’s dive portion taking place Feb. 21-24 and the men’s swim championships the following week, Feb. 28-Mar. 3. Both will take place in Federal Way, Wash.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

TEMPE, Ariz. – Arizona lost to in-state rival Arizona State to close out the regular season. The women dropped 127-173, and the men 94.5-203.5. Kirsten Jacobsen won two events, while Hannah Cox , Brooks Fail , and Justin Wright added a victory each. Seniors Cameron McHugh and Nick Thorne each had a pair of runner-up finishes.

Arizona opened the meet with a second-place finish in the women’s 200 medley relay (1:41.86). The men’s 200 medley relay team placed third with 1:30.19.

Cox and Jacobsen finished first and second in the 1,000 free with 9:58.66 and 9:59.33, respectively. The men swept the 1,000 free, with Fail (9:13.13), Chris Wieser (9:17.70), and Jerad Kaskawal (9:19.47).

The women earned a sweep in the 200 free, placing first was Jacobsen (1:48.19), followed by McHugh (1:49.07), Cox (1:49.24), and Jamie Stone (1:50.04). Nick Thorne placed third for the men in the 200 free with 1:38.28.

Daniela Georges finished runner-up in the 100 back with 55.42. Chatham Dobbs (48.78) and Thomas Anderson (48.81) placed third and fourth, respectively.

Mallory Korenwinder (1:02.96) and Mik Ranslem (2:01.16) placed second in the women’s 100 breast and 200 fly, respectively.

Wright won the 200 fly with 1:44.82. Brendan Meyer (1:47.66) and Mathias Oh (1:48.32) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Katrina Konopka (23.18), Morgan Ginnis (23.25), and Ashley Sutherland (23.28) finished second, third, and fourth in the women’s 50 free. For the men, Gabriel Cardenes placed third with 20.65.

Stone placed runner-up in the 100 free with 50.43. Konopka (50.47) and Sutherland (50.52) finished behind her third and fourth, respectively. Parks Jones earned third for the men with 44.77.

McHugh (1:56.46) and Thorne (1:47.53) finished second in the 200 back. Thomas Anderson got third with 1:49.66.

Sam Iida placed third in the men’s 200 breast with 2:01.93. Korenwinder finished fourth with 2:19.44 for the women.

Jacobsen won the 500 free with 4:52.16 for the women. Cox (4:52.66) and Fail (4:26.05) each earn second place in the 500 free.

Stone and Ranslem tie for second in the 100 fly with 55.73. Wright finished third for the men with 48.37 and Dobbs placed fourth with 48.44.

Georges finished third in the 200 IM (2:03.26) and Thorne placed second (1:49.25).

The women’s 200 free relay teams place first and second with 1:30.76 and 1:32.06, respectively. The men close out the meet with a second-place finish with 1:21.17.

Up Next: Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving head into championship play with Pac-12’s beginning February 21.

Follow Arizona Swimming and Diving: For further coverage of Arizona swimming and diving, visit ArizonaWildcats.com and follow the team’s Twitter (@ArizonaSwimming) and Instagram (@ArizonaSwimDive) accounts.