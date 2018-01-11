Coughlin Leads SwimSquad Battle After Austin Day 1

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Natalie Coughlin‘s team leads the SwimSquad Battle after getting a win from Ryan Murphy and a pair of runner-up finishes on opening night in Austin.

IM starter Madisyn Cox took second and flex swimmer Melanie Margalis was second in the 200 free, each earning 8 points. That adds to 10 from starting backstroker Murphy to put CoughlinSquad in the lead with 26 points. Margalis, though, won the 400 IM and could have earned 10 points for the team, but Coughlin started Margalis as a flex swimmer (not an IMer) and selected the 200 free and 200 IM as her scoring events.

Lenny Krayzelburg‘s team is in second after wins from Amanda Kendall (100 fly) and Chase Kalisz (400 IM).

Coughlin should remain in line for big points moving forward, though she got none from flyer Hali Flickinger, who was 10th in the 100 fly prelims.

LezakSquad could be in some trouble, missing points from flyer Tim Phillips (18th in the 100 fly), who is also starting in the 50 fly. His team is tied with SandenoSquad, which didn’t have a 400 IM scorer but scored in its two other day 1 opportunities.

Running Points CoughlinSquad 26 KrayzelburgSquad 20 SandenoSquad 18 LezakSquad 18

Scoring