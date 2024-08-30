Competitor – Getting Ready For The NCAA Season

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

Since 1968, Competitor Swim® has set the standard for swimming lane lines. In March 2015, Competitor was named the official lane line for the NCAA swim championships in Divisions I, II, and III, and has provided the official lane lines for the NCAA Championships since that time.

Brad Underwood, President of Competitor says “It truly makes a statement when you see our lanes at the NCAA Championships. We take great pride in making sure the NCAA coaches and swimmers have the best lanes by their side at the NCAA Championships.”

With the NCAA swimming season fast approaching, the excitement is already building toward the Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships. Next year, this season’s Women’s Championships will be held from March 19-22, 2025, followed by the Men’s Championships from March 26-29, 2025. These events are the pinnacle of college swimming, where every detail impacts performance—and that’s where Competitor Swim® comes in.

Competitor’s lane lines represent the highest standard in aquatic design. Crafted with advanced materials and cutting-edge techniques, they are specifically engineered to enhance performance and streamline competition. Their hydrodynamic design reduces water resistance and turbulence, allowing swimmers to glide through the water more efficiently, and wave-dampening discs and strategically placed barriers further minimize disruptive waves.

In addition to performance, safety is also a top priority for the company. Its lane lines are designed with shock absorption to reduce the risk of injury from collisions, and high-visibility markers help swimmers navigate their lanes confidently, even in the heat of competition. The anti-entanglement design ensures swimmers can focus on their performance without worrying about getting caught in the lane lines.

Competitor is also the official lane line for USA Swimming and has been a part of ten of the past fourteen Olympics. Molded and assembled in the U.S., using U.S.-made components, Competitor products are durable, easy-to-set-up and store, and are sold through distributors, licensees, and dealers worldwide. The Competitor line also includes store lane reels, pace clocks, backstroke flags.

