Coleman’s Carpool: Mizzou Sends It at US Open (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Though the summer is beginning to wind down for swimming, there’s still lots of excitement in East Meadow, NY where the US Open is taking place this week. My favorite part about this meet is that so many colleges have made the trek east to compete one last time for the season as a team. This yields some pretty entertaining van rides when you pile 5-7 athletes in and tell them they’ll be eating soon. I was lucky enough to nab a spot in one of the University of Missouri’s vans on the way to Panera, and chatting with the team about the week was an absolute treat.