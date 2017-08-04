Chloe Tutton: “It’s been a bit rough since my trials” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 LC METER BREASTSTROKE

American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni

US Open Meet: 2:22.51 8/4/2009 Katlin Freeman

British Olympian Chloe Tutton of Wales took it out fast, turning in 1:09.19 at the 100, just ahead of Emily Escobedoof Condors Swim Club, who had dropped 2.2 seconds in prelims to post the morning’s top time. Escobedo challenged over the second half and just touched out Tutton but was DQd. Tutton won with 2:24.80. Vanessa Pearl of Metroplex Aquatics was second with 2:27.05, the 11th-fastest swim in 17-18 history. Andee Cottrell of Cardinal Aquatics was third in 2:28.18. Fourth-place Ashley McCauley of Marlins of Raleigh posted the 14th-fastest time in history for 15-16 girls with 2:29.25.

It was an exciting B final as Nashville Aquatic Club’s Allie Raab just touched out Zoe Bartel of Fort Collins Area, 2:29.18 to 2:29.37. Jorie Caneta of Texas A&M got third with 2:30.01.

In the C final, Kentucky’s Madison Winstead had led for 150 meters, but Cady Farlow of Purdue came back to win 2:32.32-2:32.39. Paloma Marrero of Firestone Akron finished third in 2:32.77.

Holly Jansen of Potomac Marlins, with 2:35.60, won the D final over Kaylee Wheeler of Cardinal Aquatics (2:36.15).