Cole Pratt Wins 11, Emma O’Croinin 6 at Western Canadian Championships

2019 SPEEDO CANADIAN WESTERN CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 11-14, 2019

Edmonton, Canada

LCM

Results

Just a week after the Canadian Worlds Trials, where Cole Pratt of Cascade Swim Club and Emma O’Croinin of Keyano made Canadian rosters for both the World Championships and World Junior Championships, the two racked up a combined 17 wins over the four day meet.

Pratt’s schedule was Hosszu-esque. Below is a list of his events swum, of which there were 11, including his times. He won the 14-16 age group category for all 11, and he also beat all competitors in the 17 & up category in all of those races, too.

COLE PRATT‘S EVENTS (AND WINS)

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 51.07

200 free – 1:50.84

800 free – 8:28.91

50 back – 26.06

100 back – 54.88

200 back – 2:01.45

50 fly – 25.05

100 fly – 54.23

200 fly – 2:02.77

200 IM – 2:04.97

Pratt also swam a 4:04.34 in the 400 free prelims but didn’t swim it in finals. On relays, he had a 50.80 400 free relay anchor as Cascade won the event, and he helped out on breaststroke for their medley relay (1:05.33).

O’Croinin didn’t have as many event wins as Pratt, but she was still dominant in the 13-15 category (and many of her swims out-performed the women in the 16 and up category). She was 56.70 in the 100 free, 2:01.49 in the 200 free, 4:20.84 in the 400 free, 8:52.37 in the 800 free, and 17:01.02 in the 1500 free. Additionally, she was 4:55.66 in the 400 IM, and had a 56.03 relay anchor for Keyano. She won 13-15 category titles in all of the aforementioned individual swims.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS