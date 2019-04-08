Swimming Canada Announces 19 Swimmer Roster for 2019 Junior Worlds

Swimming Canada has announced a roster of 19 swimmers (10 males, 9 females) to represent the country at the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships from August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.

Like the senior World Championship squad, which was announced on Sunday, this roster will have 1 more male athlete than female athlete, in spite of the fact that the women have recently been much more successful on the international stage than the women. In the senior squad, that was counterbalanced by the fact that the 12 women had far more entries than the 13 men; no event entries were announced for the junior team.

At the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, Canada won 15 medals: 7 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze. That put them behind only the host United States in the overall medal standings and was Canada’s most successful World Junior Championship to date. Their 15 medals was more than the country won in the previous two editions in 2013 and 2015 combined.

4 swimmers will pull double duty, swimming at the senior World Championships from July 12th-28th in Gwangju, South Korea. Cole Pratt is entered at the senior version in the 200 back and Emma O’Croinin is entered in the 400 free; while Josh Liendo and Gabe Mastromatteo are listed without events, implying that they’re being considered as relay alternates. Pratt, Liendo, and Mastromatteo are all National Age Group Record breakers.

Returning from the 2017 team to defend her medals is 17-year old Jade Hannah. In the last version of this meet, she tied for gold in the 50 back and took a bronze medal in the 100 back in addition to a pair of relay golds. Her best times in all three backstroke distances remain her swims at that meet. The only other returning medalist is Gabe Mastromatteo, who won gold on the breaststroke leg of the mixed medley relay.

Etobicoke Swimming, located in Etobicoke, Ontario, leads all teams with 3 qualifiers. The Cascade Swim Club and Kisu Swim Club will each be sending 2 swimmers to the meet.

Full Roster

Name / Nom Club Coach / Entraineur Hometown / Ville natale Bernard, Graysen Toronto Swim Club O’Toole, Bill Toronto, ON Gallant, Jacob Fredericton Aquanaut Swim Team Belsh, Marta Fredericton, NB Knox, Finlay Okotoks Mavericks Swimming Melton, Todd Okotoks, AB LeBuke, James Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Healey, John Barry Revelstock, BC Liendo, Joshua North York Aquatic Club Drudge, Murray Toronto, ON Mastromatteo, Gabe Kenora Swimming Sharks Hyslop, Janet Kenora, ON Milanovich, Alexander Etobicoke Swimming Thorburn, Kevin Toronto, ON Pratt, Cole Cascade Swim Club Johnson, David Calgary, AB Somerset, Sebastian Cascade Swim Club Johnson, Dave Calgary, AB Wall, Tyler Kisu Swim Club Hoeben, Tina Penticton, BC Bellio, Katrina Etobicoke Swimming Thorburn, Kevin Mississauga, ON Douthwright, Brooklyn Codiac Vikings Aquatic Club Melanson, Melanie Riverview, NB Hannah, Jade Island Swimming Club Mallette, Ryan Halifax, NS Henderson, Hanna Etobicoke Swimming Titley, Ben Mississauga, ON Herbert, Bailey Langley Olympians Swim Club Metcalfe, Brian Surrey, BC McMillan, Ashley Kisu Swim Club Hoeben, Tina Penticton, BC O’Croinin, Emma Edmonton Keyano Swim Club Birmingham, Paul Edmonton, AB Sasseville, Genevieve Chatham Y Pool Sharks Pinsonneault, Kyle Chatham, ON Wiseman, Avery Olympian Swim Club Wilson, Scott Edmonton, AB

