Class of 2022 #12 Hayden Miller Swims 4:41-Flat 500 Free at TISCA Gulf Invite

2021 TISCA Invitational – Gulf

TISCA-Gulf Invite 2021

Nov 18 – Nov 19

CISD Natatorium Shenandoah, TX

Results available on MeetMobile “TISCA-Gulf Invite 2021”

University of Florida-bound Hayden Miller, the No. 12 recruit in the 2022 class, swam a 4:41 flat in the 500 at the TISCA Gulf Invite in Shenandoah, TX on Nov 19th. This TISCA mid-season invite serves as a midseason peak meet for many swimmers, with some resting and suiting up for the meet.

TISCA is the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association. Each season, they host a series of invitational meets with stiff time standards across the state that serve as an important mid-season invite

Miller, who was representing Cy Creek High School, would rank 2nd in the 500 on the Florida roster this year (behind Tylor Mathieu’s 4:39.98 at the Georgia Tech Invitational). After not placing any swimmers in the top 8 at the last NCAA Championships, Florida is looking at 3 swimmers with times that are close to making that meet’s final (Mathieu – who finished 11th at NCAAs, Miller, and Elise Bauer). Miller’s time is also the second fastest in the 17-18 age group this season.

Miller took the 500 out in a 1:50.49 at the 200 mark, and split the race 2:18.91/2:22.09 at the 250s. She held a consistent pace in the middle part of the race, holding a 28.4 for four straight 50s before falling a couple of tenths back leading up to her final sprint to the finish.

Splits:

50 25.99 25.99 100 27.69 53.68 100 Split 53.68 150 28.35 1:22:03 200 28.46 1:50.49 100 Split 56.81 250 28.42 2:18.91 300 28.43 2:47.34 100 Split 56.85 350 28.46 3:15.80 400 28.67 3:44.47 100 Split 57.13 450 28.59 4:13.06 500 27.94 4:41.00 100 Split 56.53

Her previous best time in the 500 was a 4:42.73 set in March. At the Gulf Invite she was more aggressive in the first 200, going out 1.31 second faster than her previous personal best (where she went out in 1:51.80 at the 200).

Miller also won the 200 Free, finishing in 1:46.57. This was just off of her best time of 1:46.37, set back in February at her Regional meet.

On the team side of things, the Kingwood High School boys and the Woodlands High School girls won the team competition.

Boys Top Ten Teams :

Kingwood High School – 384 The Woodlands High School – 355 Clements High School – 200 Tompkins High School – 187 Taylor High School -178 Conroe Grand Oaks – 151 Humble Atascocita – 121 Klein Cain High School – 120 Spring High School Swim Team – 114 Oak Ridge High School – 105

Girls Top Ten Teams:

The Woodlands High School – 643 Kingwood High School – 301 Cy-Fair Swim Team – 184.5 The Woodlands College Park – 154 Clements High School – 125 Taylor High School – 117 Seven Lakes – 109.5 Humble Atascocita – 107 Tompkins High School – 100 Kacr – 95

