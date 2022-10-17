Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Curzan on 30×100 with Stanford Women, Adjusting to College

While filming at Stanford, SwimSwam caught up with world champion Claire Curzan, who is just starting her freshman season at Stanford. Curzan admits the adjustment period is challenging but so far is enjoying it, especially with the aid of the women’s team. She also discusses how the training has been and the hardest practices she’s gotten through thus far.

Chris
34 minutes ago

goal pace plus six. So Claire does a 200 free in what, 1:40? So they’re essentially holding 54-57’s on these 100’s? On 1:20? Jesus.

