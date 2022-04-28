Claire Curzan: “Confidence is something I’ve been working on”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 50 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjoestroem (2014)

American Record: 25.48 – Kelsi Dahlia (2017)

(2017) US Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

Jr World Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 26.32

Podium:

Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 25.49 Torri Huske, Unattached – 25.68 Kelsi Dahlia, Cardinal Aquatics – 25.71 Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 25.97 Sarah Thompson, Missouri – 26.06 Natalie Hinds, Unattached – 26.18 Gabi Albiero, University of Louisville – 26.51 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 26.53

Claire Curzan improved on her prelims time by .11, which had been the fastest 50 fly in the world so far this year, with her winning performance of 25.49. She came within a hundredth of the U.S. Open Record of 25.48, set in 2017 by Kelsi Dahlia. Dahlia was swimming beside Curzan in lane 5 and looked as though she might take the race, but over the final 20 meters, Curzan solidified her lead over the field.

Meanwhile, Torri Huske came from behind to clip Dahlia for second place, stopping the clock in 25.68 to Dahlia’s 25.71.

Gretchen Walsh (25.97), Sarah Thompson (26.06) and Natalie Hinds (26.18) all beat the FINA “A” standard with their fourth- to sixth-place finishes.