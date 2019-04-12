Claire Curzan and Josh Zuchowski Approach National Age Group Records in 100 Back

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

A pair of 14-year olds tiptoed toward National Age Group Records on Friday morning at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, Virginia.

In the women’s race, 14-year old Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans swam a 1:01.08 which, as the youngest swimmer in the field, qualified her 7th for the A-final. The current National Age Group Record in that race is Regan Smith‘s 1:00.26 set in 2016.

Curzan twice broke the 100 fly record on Friday first with a 59.00 in prelims and then with a 58.61 in finals. She’ll need a bigger drop in finals of the 100 back to get this record.

Curzan also qualified 2nd for the 50 fly final in 26.37. While USA Swimming doesn’t officially track age group records in the 50 fly for 13-14s, that time ranks her 10th all-time among Americans, and evidence points to it being the fastest 50m fly in US 13-14 history.

In the boys’ 100 back, Josh Zuchoswki, also born in 2004 and also the youngest competitor in the field, qualified 13th and for the B final in 57.48. While not a best time (he’s been 57.11), it’s still close to Michael Andrew‘s National Age Group Record of 56.83.