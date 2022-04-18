Cincinnati Adds 2022 Commitment from Sandpipers Maksim Maskalenka

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in the state of Nevada, Maksim Maskalenka of the Sandpipers of Nevada has announced his college decision, committing to swim at the University of Cincinnati this fall. He currently attends Palo Verde High School.

“Sin City —> Cin City! I’m really excited to announce my commitment to University of Cincinnati! After visiting the campus, I knew this was the place for me! I would like to thank all my coaches, family and friends for supporting me through all these years. I would also like to thank Coach Joey for making all this possible. I can’t wait to join the Bearcats next fall! #gobearcats”

Maskalenka has seen rapid improvement over the past season, with nearly all of his lifetime bests having been swam within the past year. In November, he hit numerous best times while competing at the Nevada State Championships. At that meet, he swept the breaststroke events, taking first in the 100 in a time of 57.17 and winning the 200 in 2:03.30. He also added a third win by posting the top time in the 1650 freestyle (15:44.86).

In January, he picked up a trio of new lifetime bests, this time in the long course pool. He finished with a new best time in the 100 breast (1:06.66), 400 free (4:12.85), and 400 IM (4:39.72).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:42.26

500 free – 4:29.37

1650 free – 15:35.82

100 breast – 57.17

200 breast – 2:03.30

200 IM – 1:51.33

400 IM – 3:56.67

In 2022, the American Athletic Conference Championships boiled down to a dual meet, with just Cincinnati and Southern Methodist competing on the men’s side. While the conference won’t change for the 2022-23 school year, it will likely add Florida Atlantic, along with multiple women’s only program’s in 2023.Just a year later, Cincinnati is slated to change conferences, joining the Big-12 along with BYU, Houston, and Central Florida.

Maskalenka will play a key role in helping the program transition into a Big-12 Conference that has been dominated by the Texas Longhorns in recent years. With his lifetime bests, he would have been among the Bearcats top distance and IM swimmers, with his time in the 1650 being faster than all but one member of the Cincinnati team last season. The team was led in that event by Kevin Leibold, who will be in his senior season this fall. Leibold finished 16th in the event at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships.

Maskalenka will join Jet Fuhrmann, Owen Holland, Ben Grottle, Ido Gal, and Kevin Truscio in the school’s recruiting class of 2022.

