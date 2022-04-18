Audrey Derivaux Posts 5 Nation-Leading Times at ISCA East Showcase

ISCA East Elite Showcase Classic

April 13-16, 2022

St. Petersburg, FL

SCY

Full results

This past weekend saw some fast age group swimming at the ISCA East Elite Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida. Some of the east coast’s top clubs, including North Baltimore Aquatic Club, the Bolles School Sharks, the Cincinnati Marlins, Jersey Wahoos and Badger Swim Club traveled south to the Sunshine State to compete. The meet was run with single-age finals, as opposed to the traditional age group format.

The clear star of the meet was Jersey Wahoos 12-year-old Audrey Derivaux. Derivaux won all of her individual events, swimming a 23.80 in the 50 free, 52.55 in the 100 free, 1:53.72 in the 200 free, 56.67 in the 100 back, 1:59.91 in the 200 back, 25.49 in the 50 fly, 2:03.28 in the 200 fly and 2:04.28 in the 200 IM. Her 50 free, 200 back, 50 fly, 200 fly and 200 IM currently rank 1st in the country for her age, while her 100 free ranks 5th, her 200 free ranks 3rd and her 100 back ranks 2nd.

On the boys side, one of the stars of the meet was 12 year old Spencer Belbot of North Baltimore, who won 7 individual events and led NBAC to the eventual team title. The versatile Belbot swept the three 12-year-old boys IM races, winning the 100 IM in 57.75, the 200 IM in 2:04.05 and the 400 IM in 4:23.54. Belbot also showed impressive range in the freestyles, winning the 200 free in 1:49.84, 500 free in 4:50.61 and the 1000 free in 9:54.95. Belbot is now tied for 8th in the country in the 100 IM, 7th in the 400 IM, 9th in the 200 free, 4th in the 500 free and 2nd in the 1000 free.

Noland Barrett, an 11-year-old from Badger, also had an impressive weekend. Barrett took home victories in the 50 free in 25.65, 100 free in 54.54, 200 free in 1:57.67, 100 fly in 1:02.68 and 200 fly in 2:15.92. Barrett now ranks 9th in the country in the 100 free and 7th in the 200 free for 11 year old boys.

Other notable results:

Jaeger Ellerman, a 14-year-old from the Cincinnati Marlins, dominated the breaststroke races over the weekend. Ellerman won the 100 breast in 57.21, good for 4th in the country this season for 14-year-old boys. He also won the 200 breast in 2:04.87, good for fourth in the United States this year for boys his age.

Quest Swimming’s Emerson Callis posted a 54.89 in the 100 fly, good for 2nd in the nation this year for 13-year-old girls.

Top 5 team scores