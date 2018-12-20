Christiansen and Sanchez set new meet records at Lausanne Swim Cup

2018 Lausanne Swim Cup
- Thursday, December 20th & Friday, December 21st
- Swimming Pool Mon Repos, Lausanne, Switzerland
- SCM
A special bonus for the top ten performances, valued in FINA points, will be awarded. The swimmers put on the gas to earn a part of the additional 18.000 CHF, about 18.100 USD.
Norway’s Henrik Christiansen improved the 400m freestyle meet record for the second time today. In tonight’s final, he bettered the record from 3:44,96 to 3:39,99. His performance was worth 898 FINA points, important to earn some extra x-mas money.
17-year-old Kayla Sanchez reached a new meet record in the women’s 100m freestyle with a time of 51,68. The Canadian also set the high-score in FINA points on day 1 in Lausanne with 919. Sanchez is the Junior World Record holder in the SC 100m free (51,45).
The top ten swimmers of the meet, men and women combined, will earn these extra bonuses (500 CHF are around 503 USD):
- #1 CHF 4000
- #2 CHF 3000
- #3 CHF 2500
- #4 CHF 2000
- #5 CHF 1500
- #6-10 CHF 1000 each
Ranomi Kromowidjojo‘s victory time in the 50m butterfly of 25,17 was worth 908 FINA points. The only other women under 26 seconds was Canada’s Olympic Champion Penny Oleksiak, in 25,53. Kromowidjojo won the gold medal in the 50m fly at last week’s SC World Championships in a time of 24,47.
Katinka Hosszu won the finals of the 200m backstroke (2:03,65, 896 points), 200m IM (2:07,82, 866 points) and 200 m butterfly (2:08,30, 810 points).
Hungary’s Kristof Milak came in first in the men’s 200m butterfly, setting a time of 1:53,79 (868 FINA points).
Additional winners:
- Germany’s Josephine Tesch (GER) was victorious in the women’s 400m freestyle (4:14,05).
- 30-year-old Jeremy Stravius (FRA) grabbed the win in the men’s 50m butterfly in 22,93, he was the only man sub-23-seconds. Stravius was also successful in the 50m backstroke, his winning time: 23,70.
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo grabbed her second win of the evening in the 50m backstroke, finishing in 27,18.
- The gold in the women’s 100m breastroke went to Jessica Steiger (1:07,01).
- Marco Koch (GER) had his hands at the wall first in the men’s 100m breaststroke, he was clocked at 57,82.
- Israel’s Yakov Toumarkin hopped on top of the podium in the men’s 200m backstroke (1:52,95).
- Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) reached the top time in the men’s 200m IM (1:54,71).
- Kyle Stolk (NED) sprinted to the victory in the 100m freestyle (47,36).
