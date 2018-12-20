Christiansen and Sanchez set new meet records at Lausanne Swim Cup

2018 Lausanne Swim Cup

Thursday, December 20th & Friday, December 21st

Swimming Pool Mon Repos, Lausanne, Switzerland

SCM

A special bonus for the top ten performances, valued in FINA points, will be awarded. The swimmers put on the gas to earn a part of the additional 18.000 CHF, about 18.100 USD.

Norway’s Henrik Christiansen improved the 400m freestyle meet record for the second time today. In tonight’s final, he bettered the record from 3:44,96 to 3:39,99. His performance was worth 898 FINA points, important to earn some extra x-mas money.

17-year-old Kayla Sanchez reached a new meet record in the women’s 100m freestyle with a time of 51,68. The Canadian also set the high-score in FINA points on day 1 in Lausanne with 919. Sanchez is the Junior World Record holder in the SC 100m free (51,45).

The top ten swimmers of the meet, men and women combined, will earn these extra bonuses (500 CHF are around 503 USD):

#1 CHF 4000

#2 CHF 3000

#3 CHF 2500

#4 CHF 2000

#5 CHF 1500

#6-10 CHF 1000 each

Ranomi Kromowidjojo‘s victory time in the 50m butterfly of 25,17 was worth 908 FINA points. The only other women under 26 seconds was Canada’s Olympic Champion Penny Oleksiak, in 25,53. Kromowidjojo won the gold medal in the 50m fly at last week’s SC World Championships in a time of 24,47.

Katinka Hosszu won the finals of the 200m backstroke (2:03,65, 896 points), 200m IM (2:07,82, 866 points) and 200 m butterfly (2:08,30, 810 points).

Hungary’s Kristof Milak came in first in the men’s 200m butterfly, setting a time of 1:53,79 (868 FINA points).

Additional winners: