Chloe Stepanek Posts 1:48 200 FR, 1:59 200 BK as Texas A&M Downs Houston 166-123

TEXAS A&M vs HOUSTON (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Texas A&M – 166 Houston – 123

Texas A&M hosted Houston for a women’s dual meet yesterday in College Station, emerging victorious in a 166-123 decision.

Chloe Stepanek was a key contributor for the Aggies, winning both her individual events and providing excellent relay legs. She kicked off her day by helping the Texas A&M 200 medley relay to victory. That relay saw Jordan Buechler lead off in 26.12, then Bobbi Kennett split 29.07 on breast, Olivia Theall 23.69 on fly, and Stepanek anchor in 22.86. They combined for a 1:41.74, speeding into the wall first by 2.44 seconds.

Stepanek then went on to swim a 1:48.75 to win the 200 free handily. The junior later won the 200 back in 1:59.67, getting out to a great start with a 57.76 on the first 100.

A&M’s Olivia Theall swept the fly events, swimming a 1:59.63 to win the 200 fly in a tight battle with Houston’s Alondra Ortiz (2:00.34). The pair were neck-and-neck through the first 150 yards, then Theall was able to pull away a bit on the final 50. Theall would then take the 100 fly in 53.85, touching first by well over two seconds.

It was Abby Grottle, a Texas A&M junior, who swept the distance events. Grottle got started with a 10:07.28 in the 1000. She then had a strong 500, winning the race in 4:56.84.

The Cougars picked up one individual win on the day, seeing sophomore Emma Wright clock a 51.17 to win the 100 free. Wright was locked in a dead heat with A&M freshman Manita Sathianchokwisan at the halfway mark, flipping in 24.70 to Sathianchokwisan’s 24.79 at the 50. The 19-year-old Wright then put together a great second 50, speeding home in 26.47 to pull away from Sathianchokwisan, ultimately finishing 0.68 seconds ahead of her. Texas A&M sophomore JoAnn Adler also had a fantastic second 50, roaring home in 26.38 after splitting 25.55 on the opening 50. Adler raced the 100 exhibition (not for points) but clocked the third-fastest time in the event with a 51.93.

Sathianchokwisan was the winner of the 50 free, swimming a 23.63 to get her hand on the wall first.

Houston would also go on to win the 400 free relay in 3:29.42, though Texas A&M’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays swam faster, but competed exhibition. Wright was even better leading off Houston’s relay, clocking a 51.07. She was followed by Anna Ervin (53.48), Adelaide Mueter (51.48), and Jenna Kerkman (53.39). TAMU’s Chloe Stepanek led the Aggies’ ‘A’ relay off in 50.10, helping them to a 3:25.06 finish.

On the boards, Houston’s Katie Deininger was the official winner in 1-meter, though three Aggies scored higher than her. Deininger scored 288.08 points, while Alyssa Clairmont had 325.58, Mayson Richards 306.45, and Joslyn Oakley 305.40 for A&M. Clairmont was both the top scorer and the winner of 3-meter diving, racking up 345.83 points to win by well over 20 points.

Other Event Winners: