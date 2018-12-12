Chinese Women Lower Asian Record In 4×50 Medley Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The Chinese women set a new Asian Record in the prelims of the 4×50 medley relay, putting up a time of 1:45.53 to erase the previous mark set by China at the 2014 World Championships of 1:46.15.

The team of Fu Yuanhui, Suo Ran, Wang Yichun and Wu Yue qualified 2nd overall for tonight’s final behind the U.S. (1:44.92), as both Wang (25.10) and Wu (23.46) had the fastest splits in the field on fly and free respectively. Suo is the only remaining member from the 2014 team.

Below, check out a comparison of the splits between the two teams:

Also setting National Records in the event was Japan and Czech Republic, who qualified 3rd and 4th.

Japan clocked a time of 1:46.02, breaking their previous mark of 1:46.72 from 2014 and also getting under the old Asian Record, while the Czechs were 1:46.31 to blow by their 1:47.48 from the 2013 European Championships.