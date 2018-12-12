Oregon Club Organizes Fundraiser for Wildfire-Affected California Club

Coach Nate McKay and high school swimmer Jake Owings of McMinnville Oregon’s swim club are organizing a fundraiser to benefit the Paradise Piranhas, whose practice facility was devastated in the recent wildfires.

Nate and Jake are swimming a 50 butterfly race on Friday, December 21st. If Jake wins, Coach Nate will have to shave his beard and if Coach Nate wins, Jake will have to cut his pony tail. People will be able to pledge money for either team Nate or team Jake ahead of time by emailing [email protected] and 100% of the funds will go to the Paradise Piranhas swim team.

More information on the fundraiser can be found here.