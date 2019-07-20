China Wins 12th Gold; Australia 1st to Close Diving at 2019 World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVING

July 12th-20th, 2019

Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea

Diving Results

Australia made history on Saturday, the final day of diving at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, when Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney combined to win the mixed 3-meter synchro event, making them the first non-Chinese pair to ever win a mixed synchro event at the World Championships.

Canada took 2nd and Germany 3rd in what was the biggest nailbiter of the whole competition.

That win for Australia also broke an otherwise unbeaten streak for China in diving, where they won 12 out of 13 gold medals. China actually didn’t have an entrant in the penultimate event. They won their 12th gold when Yang Jian was impeccable on the men’s platform and won with a score of 598.65, ahead of his countrymate Yang Hao.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley, a 2-time World Champion on the 10 meter platform (including in the last edition in 2017), dove both events on the day, but came away with no medals: he and Grace Reid were 4th in the synchro event, while individually he was just 7th in his specialty the platform. He did win an earlier bronze in the men’s 10 meter synchro event.

Mixed 3-Meter Synchro Medalists:

Matthew Carter/Maddison Keeney, Australia – 304.86 Francois Imbeau-Dulac/Jennifer Abel, Canada – 304.08 Lou Massenberg/Tina Punzel, Germany – 301.62

Men’s 10-Meter Platform Medalists:

Yang Jian, China – 598.65 Yang Hao, China – 585.75 Aleksandr Bondar, Russia – 541.05

Final Diving Medals Table