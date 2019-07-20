Keaton Jones Scares 13-14 NAG, Makes Trials Cut In 200 Backstroke

2019 AZ LC Age Group State Championships

July 18-21, 2019

Oro Valley, Arizona

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile

Keaton Jones of Swim Neptune hit a 2020 Olympic Trials Cut and scared the boys 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 backstroke at the Arizona Age Group State Championships on Friday.

After a 2:03.50 in the prelims, narrowly missing his previous personal best of 2:03.01, Jones dropped a 2:01.20 in the final. That put the 14-year-old well under the Trials Cut of 2:02.99, and fell just over two-tenths shy of the NAG held by Jos Zuchowski at 2:00.97.

Zuchowski’s swim from March broke Aaron Peirsol‘s 21-year-old record of 2:02.78 set back in 1998, and Jones now moves past Peirsol into #2 all-time in the age group. Previously, Jones sat fourth.

All-Time Top Five, Boys 13-14 200 Backstroke

“Keaton has been working hard all year and had a laser focus on this event,” said his coach Alex Popa. “He has big goals and is willing to put in the work to make it happen.”

Since the beginning of the season, Jones has knocked eight seconds off the Arizona State Record in the event. It previously belonged to Colin Gafney who went 2:09.20 back in 1998.

In addition to the 200 back, he also set new best times in the 200 free (1:58.01), 1500 free (16:40.19), 50 back (28.08), and 400 IM (4:36.43) at the competition.