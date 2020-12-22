Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chernysheva Clocks Russian Junior Record In 200 IM

2020 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV CUP

A Russian Junior Record went down on the 2nd and final day of the 2020 Vladimir Salnikov Cup, courtesy of Anna Chernysheva.

17-year-old Chernysheva posted a winning 200m IM time of 2:10.49 to top the podium, just .04 ahead of 20-year-old Irina Krivonogova. In doing so, Chernysheva’s effort broke the previous Russian Junior Record of 2:10.71 Anastasia Sorokina put on the books in 2018.

Splits for the Moscow Region’s Chernysheva included 28.55/32.23/37.74/31.97 to give the teen the new record and the gold here in St. Petersburg.

Entering this meet, Chernysheva’s personal best in this SCM 200 IM sat at the 2:11.82 she logged in 2019 before she dropped that down to 2:11.12 en route to runner-up at the Russian Short Course Championships just days ago. As such, this performance tonight marks her first time under the 2:11 threshold in the event.

Her time tonight ranks Chernysheva just outside the top 10 18 & U swimmers in Europe this season in this SCM 200 IM.

