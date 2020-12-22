Andrei Minakov Shaves .01 Off SCM 100 Fly European Junior Record

2020 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV CUP

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 Vladimir Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, 18-year-old Andrei Minakov checked in with a new European Junior Record in the men’s 100m fly.

After producing a morning outing of 51.85 to take the 6th seed out of the heats, the Stanford-commit roared to the wall tonight in the final in a massive 50.12. Minakov came into the all just .03 behind teammate Mikhail Vekovishchev, who took the meet title in 50.09.

Minakov’s 50.12 time shaved .01 off of his own European Junior Record of 50.13 he produced in 2018. Splits for his swim tonight include 23.45/26.67 to give him the silver medal and new EJR.

The teen already nailed a new World Junior Record in the 50m fly at the Russian Short Course Championships just days ago. Minakov clinched a time of 22.34 to check-in with the WJR. Minakov is eligible to break world junior records until January 1 of 2021.

Minakov’s 50.12 time in this SCM 100m fly keeps the man ranked 7th among all-time Russian performers.